(Adds quote from reform activist, President's response)
By Lizbeth Diaz
MEXICO CITY Nov 4 Mexico's Supreme Court on
Wednesday gave the green light to growing marijuana for
recreational use in a landmark decision that could lead to
legalization in a country with a bloody history of conflict with
drug cartels.
Supporters of reform sparked up joints to hail the court's
decision, which, while not legalizing use of marijuana, is one
the boldest steps ever taken in that direction in a country long
reluctant to liberalize drug laws.
"We've seen how drug policy and prohibition have only helped
drug traffickers rake in money and commit terrible crimes to
control drug markets," said 27-year-old Meliton Gonzalez, one
activist celebrating outside the court.
More decisions of the same kind could set a legal precedent
in Mexico, which has suffered well over 100,000 deaths due to
drug-related crime over the past decade.
Ruling on a case first brought in 2013 by an advocacy group
that health regulators stopped from growing plants for private
consumption, the court voted 4-1 that prohibiting people from
cultivating the drug for personal use was unconstitutional.
Proponents of drug reform argue that criminalizing drugs has
only raised their street value and put unnecessary strain on the
penal system by filling prisons with low level dealers or people
caught with small amounts.
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, who has so far been
skeptical about the merits of liberalizing drug laws, responded
to the ruling by saying on Twitter it would "open a debate on
the best regulation to inhibit drug consumption".
Marijuana, along with cocaine, heroin and crystal meth, has
been a major source of income for cartels that authorities say
generate billions of dollars worth of sales annually.
As deaths from drug violence increase, political pressure
has mounted on Mexico to follow the example of Uruguay and some
U.S. states to make its policy on marijuana more liberal.
The decision comes a day after U.S. legalization advocates
were dealt a big setback in a lopsided vote in Ohio against
allowing pot for both medical and recreational use.
Giving cautious backing to liberalizing usage, Judge Jose
Ramon Cossio said Mexico would need to overhaul its laws as the
Supreme Court took what he described as an "important step
toward legalization of drugs, or at least some of them."
Production and sale of marijuana is illegal in Mexico.
Still, in 2009, the country made it legal to carry up to 5 grams
(0.18 ounce) of marijuana, 500 milligrams (0.018 ounce) of
cocaine and tiny amounts of heroin and methamphetamine.
The court's decision could hasten efforts by Mexico's states
to change their drug laws, which have so far yet to advance
beyond limited debate over the use of medical marijuana.
In August, a lower court in Mexico granted a mother and
father the right to import a marijuana-based medicine to treat
their 8-year-old daughter's epilepsy.
Last year Pena Nieto hinted that he was adopting a more
liberal stance on marijuana, saying that Mexico and the United
States could not pursue diverging policies on the issue.
(Writing by Dave Graham and Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by
Simon Gardner and Christian Plumb)