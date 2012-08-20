MEXICO CITY Aug 19 Mexico's federal police agency has replaced all 348 officers at the capital's international airport almost two months after police there shot dead three of their fellow officers in an alleged drug related killing.

The new agents have been drawn from across Mexico and have all passed psychological and drug tests, regional federal police chief Luis Cardenas said at a news conference.

Three federal policemen have been charged in the June 25 killings, which were embarrassing for President Felipe Calderon, who has waged a six year offensive against drug cartels.

One of those officers is in custody while two others are on the run. A cash reward has been offered for their capture.

Cardenas said the officers were involved in smuggling in cocaine from South America and attacked officers who spotted their wrongdoing.

All the other federal police officers who worked at the airport have been reassigned to other posts across Mexico, Cardenas said.

There have been than 55,000 drug related killings, including those of 3,000 police officers, in Mexico since Calderon took office in late 2006.

Enrique Pena Nieto of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party will assume the presidency in December and has promised to quickly reduce the number of drug related killings. (Reporting By Ioan Grillo; Editing by Doina Chiacu)