MEXICO CITY, April 18 A powerful earthquake struck Mexico on Friday, shaking buildings in the capital and sending people running out into the street.

The magnitude 7.5 quake was centered in the western state of Guerrero, north of the beach resort of Acapulco, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of major damage. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Kieran Murray)