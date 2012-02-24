* Equity outflows spike to record $6.245 billion

* 2011 current account deficit widens to 0.8 pct of GDP (Adds comment, details on reserves)

By Michael O'Boyle

MEXICO CITY, Feb 24 Mexico drew in a record $31.65 billion of investment into its local-currency debt in 2011, the central bank said on Friday, as global investors sought refuge from Europe's crisis.

The total flow into peso debt rose 37 percent from 2010 and foreign investors sank $7.547 billion into debt in the fourth quarter of 2011, the most since the first quarter last year.

With concerns easing that Europe could trigger another financial crisis and with the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to keep its key interest rate near zero into 2014, yield-hungry global investors are seen sinking more funds into Mexico in 2012.

"As this 'risk-off' mood from Europe ends, there will be a renewed search for yield," said Gabriel Casillas, an economist at JP Morgan in Mexico City.

Further inflows could help further strengthen the peso , which has shot back up about 11 percent since hitting its lowest level in more than two years late in 2011.

The currency's recent rebound has begun to cool fears that higher import prices could fan inflation.

As investors dived into Mexico, the central bank stocked up unprecedented international reserves, increasing its firepower to defend the peso in case another global financial crisis spurs investors to stampede out of local assets.

Mexico boosted its international reserves last year by $28.6 billion, to $149.2 billion, according to data in the central bank's fourth-quarter balance of payments report.

Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos said the balance of payments had been a clear source of macroeconomic strength for Latin America's second-biggest economy and supported the peso.

"The recent rally in oil prices and improved global sentiment bode well for the strength of the external accounts through 2012," Ramos said in a research note.

Equity investors were more skittish than bond holders, pulling out $2.506 billion from Mexican stocks in the fourth quarter and bringing the full-year outflow to $6.245 billion.

The flight from equities last year was the biggest on record going back to 1995, surpassing the outflows seen even during the 2008 credit crisis.

Mexico posted a $3.493 billion current account deficit in the fourth quarter of 2011.

The 2011 accumulated current account deficit, the broadest measure of foreign trade in goods and services, was $8.789 billion, the equivalent of 0.8 percent of gross domestic product, the central bank said.

The deficit widened from 0.3 percent of GDP registered in 2010. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Andrea Evans and James Dalgleish)