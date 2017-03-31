BRIEF-Infracapital and Nokia named preferred bidder for Polish fibre broadband network
MEXICO CITY, March 31 Mexico's finance ministry on Friday said it expects the economy to grow between 1.3-2.3 percent in 2017 and then rebound to an expansion of 2.0-3.0 percent in 2018.
The finance ministry said it saw annual inflation ending 2017 at 4.9 percent, above the central bank's target range, before subsiding to 3.0 percent by year-end 2018.
It projected a fiscal deficit of 2.4 of projected gross domestic product this year and a deficit of 2.0 percent for 2018. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)
ZURICH, June 15 The Swiss National Bank maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy on Thursday in a bid to reduce upward pressure on the strong Swiss franc.
LONDON, June 15 DP Eurasia, the Domino's Pizza franchise holder in Russia and Turkey, has set a price range of between 200 and 230 pence a share for its initial public offer on the London Stock Exchange, implying a market capitalisation of up to 331 million pounds ($422 million).