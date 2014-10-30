Daily FX trade more like $3 trillion than 5 -CLS
LONDON, March 13 The world's biggest financial market may be only half as big as you thought it was.
MEXICO CITY Oct 30 Mexico's lower house of Congress on Thursday passed the income plan for the 2015 budget after lawmakers cut projected oil revenues following a recent dip in international crude prices.
Lower house lawmakers must now approve a spending plan by Nov. 15.
The revised budget forecasts an average oil price of $79 per barrel next year, below an original government proposal of $82. Mexico's lower house this month approved a budget plan with an estimated average of $81 per barrel.
Global oil prices have slumped following a production glut and concerns about slowing global growth. Prices for heavy Mexican crude MEX-OSP hit a four-year low this month.
Mexico, Latin America's second biggest economy, is a major exporter of crude to the United States, and the federal government has long relied on oil sales from state-run company Pemex to fund about one-third of the federal budget.
The lower oil price estimate knocks down expected income by 8.2 billion pesos ($610 million) from the previous draft for estimated income of 4.7 trillion pesos ($350 billion).
The income plan projects the economy will grow 3.7 percent next year while the peso will trade around 13.40 pesos per dollar. (1 US dollar = 13.4342 Mexican peso) (Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Leslie Adler)
LONDON, March 13 The world's biggest financial market may be only half as big as you thought it was.
* Focus on Wednesday's Dutch parliamentary election, Fed meeting
* Trump called Merkel's refugee policies "catastrophic mistake"