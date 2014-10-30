MEXICO CITY Oct 30 Mexico's lower house of Congress on Thursday passed the income plan for the 2015 budget after lawmakers cut projected oil revenues following a recent dip in international crude prices.

Lower house lawmakers must now approve a spending plan by Nov. 15.

The revised budget forecasts an average oil price of $79 per barrel next year, below an original government proposal of $82. Mexico's lower house this month approved a budget plan with an estimated average of $81 per barrel.

Global oil prices have slumped following a production glut and concerns about slowing global growth. Prices for heavy Mexican crude MEX-OSP hit a four-year low this month.

Mexico, Latin America's second biggest economy, is a major exporter of crude to the United States, and the federal government has long relied on oil sales from state-run company Pemex to fund about one-third of the federal budget.

The lower oil price estimate knocks down expected income by 8.2 billion pesos ($610 million) from the previous draft for estimated income of 4.7 trillion pesos ($350 billion).

The income plan projects the economy will grow 3.7 percent next year while the peso will trade around 13.40 pesos per dollar. (1 US dollar = 13.4342 Mexican peso) (Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Leslie Adler)