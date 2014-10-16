BRIEF-M&T Bank says to increase prime lending rate from 3.75% to 4.00%
* M&T Bank Corp says will increase its prime lending rate from 3.75% to 4.00% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Oct 16 Mexico's lower house on Thursday gave general approval to the income side of budget legislation for 2015 that would slightly lower the estimated oil price while factoring in a weaker exchange rate for the peso.
Lawmakers in the lower chamber voted 427 in favor and 35 against the bill, which fixes the forecast price for a Mexican barrel of crude next year to $81, below the $82 per barrel in a government proposal.
The details of the legislation will be voted on through Thursday night. Once the bill is finally passed it will be sent to the Senate for debate and approval ahead of a Oct. 31 deadline. A spending bill must be approved by the lower house by Nov. 15. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Christine Murray; Editing by Simon Gardner and Diane Craft)
* M&T Bank Corp says will increase its prime lending rate from 3.75% to 4.00% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On March 13, 2017, co and Celgene entered into a side letter agreement - sec filing
March 15 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: RUSSIA The chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee does not believe Trump Tower was tapped during the 2016 presidential campaign, adding pressure on FBI Director James Comey to provide evidence supporting or debunking Trump's claim. The top Republican and Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee say sanctions imposed on Russia over i