* Lawmakers see lower growth, weaker peso ahead

* Fitch sees no problem with deficit size (Adds committee vote, comments)

By Miguel Angel Gutierrez

MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 Mexico may post a higher fiscal deficit in 2012 than originally proposed after the finance committee of the country's lower house voted to change key budget forecasts.

The committee voted late on Wednesday to allow the 2012 budget deficit to reach 0.4 percent of gross domestic product, from the government's proposal of 0.2 percent of GDP, excluding investment by state oil monopoly Pemex. Last year's deficit cap was 0.5 percent.

Lawmakers also backed a lower growth forecast and changed the expected currency exchange rate in 2012 to 12.80 pesos per dollar, from 12.20 per dollar in the proposal from President Felipe Calderon's government.

"The calculations were done by the government at the end of August, beginning of September, and circumstances have changed a lot since then. These changes correspond better to the world economic environment," Luis Enrique Mercado, a deputy with the ruling National Action Party (PAN), told Reuters.

The revenue section of the budget bill, containing the forecasts, still faces a vote in the full lower house on Thursday but this usually endorses the committee's view.

Lawmakers from the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) are the strongest faction in the lower house of Congress and wanted to boost spending next year to help offset an expected slowdown in global growth.

Mexico is struggling to recover from a deep recession in 2009. Weaker growth in its main trading partner, the United States, has not helped.

Past budget debates have been carefully monitored by credit rating agencies watchful that Mexico's blend of new revenue and expenditures was prudent and sustainable.

Two years ago, Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor's both cut Mexico's credit rating in the wake of a budget battle, but all ratings agencies have Mexico on a stable outlook currently.

"The size of the deficits at this point -- provided that they are kept at a moderate level -- is not going to fundamentally change our view on the rating," said Shelly Shetty, head of Fitch's Latin America sovereign ratings group.

"We obviously don't foresee any negative factors at this point for the rating."

But Alfredo Coutino, Latin America director for Moody's Analytics, said it was unwise for Mexico to expand its budget deficit when investors are closely eyeing government commitments to fiscal prudence given Europe's debt crisis.

"This sends a bit of a negative signal to capital markets and international investors," Coutino said. “This is irresponsible in that it is the exact opposite of what other countries are doing in restraining spending."

The PRI, which ruled Mexico for 71 years until 2000, is now leading early polls to retake the presidency next July. (Additional reporting by Rachel Uranga, Michael O'Boyle and Patrick Rucker; Editing by Leslie Adler & Kim Coghill)