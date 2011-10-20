* Lawmakers see lower growth, weaker peso ahead
* Fitch sees no problem with deficit size
By Miguel Angel Gutierrez
MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 Mexico may post a higher
fiscal deficit in 2012 than originally proposed after the
finance committee of the country's lower house voted to change
key budget forecasts.
The committee voted late on Wednesday to allow the 2012
budget deficit to reach 0.4 percent of gross domestic product,
from the government's proposal of 0.2 percent of GDP, excluding
investment by state oil monopoly Pemex. Last year's deficit cap
was 0.5 percent.
Lawmakers also backed a lower growth forecast and changed
the expected currency exchange rate in 2012 to 12.80 pesos per
dollar, from 12.20 per dollar in the proposal from President
Felipe Calderon's government.
"The calculations were done by the government at the end of
August, beginning of September, and circumstances have changed a
lot since then. These changes correspond better to the world
economic environment," Luis Enrique Mercado, a deputy with the
ruling National Action Party (PAN), told Reuters.
The revenue section of the budget bill, containing the
forecasts, still faces a vote in the full lower house on
Thursday but this usually endorses the committee's view.
Lawmakers from the opposition Institutional Revolutionary
Party (PRI) are the strongest faction in the lower house of
Congress and wanted to boost spending next year to help offset
an expected slowdown in global growth.
Mexico is struggling to recover from a deep recession in
2009. Weaker growth in its main trading partner, the United
States, has not helped.
Past budget debates have been carefully monitored by credit
rating agencies watchful that Mexico's blend of new revenue and
expenditures was prudent and sustainable.
Two years ago, Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor's both cut
Mexico's credit rating in the wake of a budget battle, but all
ratings agencies have Mexico on a stable outlook currently.
"The size of the deficits at this point -- provided that
they are kept at a moderate level -- is not going to
fundamentally change our view on the rating," said Shelly
Shetty, head of Fitch's Latin America sovereign ratings group.
"We obviously don't foresee any negative factors at this
point for the rating."
But Alfredo Coutino, Latin America director for Moody's
Analytics, said it was unwise for Mexico to expand its budget
deficit when investors are closely eyeing government commitments
to fiscal prudence given Europe's debt crisis.
"This sends a bit of a negative signal to capital markets
and international investors," Coutino said. “This is
irresponsible in that it is the exact opposite of what other
countries are doing in restraining spending."
The PRI, which ruled Mexico for 71 years until 2000, is now
leading early polls to retake the presidency next July.
