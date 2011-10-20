* Lawmakers see lower growth, weaker peso ahead

By Miguel Angel Gutierrez

MEXICO CITY, Oct 20 Mexico lawmakers on Thursday approved a budget plan that would drive the country's fiscal deficit higher next year than originally proposed.

Mexico's Chamber of Deputies voted to allow the 2012 budget deficit to reach 0.4 percent of gross domestic product compared with the government's proposal of 0.2 percent of GDP.

Last year's deficit cap was 0.5 percent, excluding investment by state oil monopoly Pemex.

Approving the revenue section of the budget in a 328-68 vote, lawmakers backed a lower growth forecast and changed the expected exchange rate in 2012 to 12.80 pesos per dollar, from 12.20 per dollar in the proposal from President Felipe Calderon's government.

The measure was in line with the plan approved by the lower house finance committee on Wednesday evening, cutting the estimate for growth in 2012 to 3.3 percent from 3.5 percent. [ID:nN1E79I284]

"We think that the current deficit should decrease but ... circumstances have changed drastically between September and today," said Mario Becerra, the head of the finance committee and a deputy with the ruling National Action Party. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

The revenue plan, which was presented to Congress on Sept. 8, now goes to the upper chamber for ratification before it reaches Calderon for final signature. Lawmakers must pass the full budget, including a spending plan, by mid-November.

Analysts have said they are not concerned by the size of the deficit, which remains below that of many developed economies, and said the updated forecasts were realistic.

"From the beginning, we have said that we think the outlook has been a bit optimistic. Now, with current conditions, those views look unobtainable," said Moody's credit officer for Latin America Mauro Leos.

