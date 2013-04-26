ACAPULCO, Mexico, April 26 Mexico is far from a situation where capital inflows may reverse, Bank of Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens said at a news conference on Friday.

Mexico has absorbed $160 billion in new foreign investment in its financial markets in the last three years, pushing stocks and bonds to record highs.

The central bank held interest rates at 4 percent on Friday after cutting in March amid concern about a strong peso, which has risen nearly 6 percent so far this year.