MEXICO CITY, Sept 21 Mexico's Central Bank Gov.
Agustin Carstens on Monday said a sluggish economy and tame
inflation justified keeping interest rates steady, but that
policymakers were prepared to hike if a slump in the peso
becomes disordered.
"Internal conditions by themselves do not justify raising
interest rates," Carstens told local radio, while noting that
policymakers could raise borrowing costs if the exchange rate
market became more "erratic."
Mexico's central bank held borrowing costs steady on Monday
but signaled it is prepared to raise rates if deep losses in the
peso hit consumer prices.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Andrew Hay)