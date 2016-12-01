MEXICO CITY Dec 1 Mexican Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens is set to leave the Banco de Mexico in July 2017 to lead the Bank for International Settlements from October next year, a central bank spokesman said on Thursday.

Carstens, a former Mexican finance minister, has been the governor of the central bank since 2010.

The peso weakened nearly 1 percent on the news. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)