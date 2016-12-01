MEXICO CITY Dec 1 Mexico's Central Bank
Governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday that his decision to
resign should not be interpreted as a reaction to a supposed
conflict with the finance ministry.
"In no way should my departure be read as a reaction...to a
supposed conflict with the finance ministry or with the federal
government," he told a news conference.
In addition, in response to a question about whether he was
jumping ship in the middle of the storm, a reference to the
election of Donald Trump, he said he will still be around for
seven more months.
"I hope the storm does not last that long," he said.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Additional reporting by Noe
Torres)