ACAPULCO, Mexico March 22 Mexico's central bank will act in an opportune manner to ensure that inflation expectations are anchored, central bank chief Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an annual banking conference, Carstens said that inflation will be above the central bank's target ceiling of 4 percent this year, begin falling by the end of 2017 and converge to the bank's 3 percent target in 2018. (Reporting by Dan Freed)