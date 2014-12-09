Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
MEXICO CITY Dec 9 Mexican Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens on Tuesday said the peso is undervalued and could strengthen while also noting that policymakers could raise interest rates if currency weakness affects inflation.
Carstens told local radio that the market appeared to have stabilized a bit after the central bank restarted a dollar auction program on Tuesday to help cushion the peso's slide.
"What I can say is that the peso is undervalued at current levels," Carstens said, adding that the currency could get stronger going forward. (Reporting by Luis Rojas)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.
BEIJING, March 18 Chinese central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said growth prospects have improved in the world's second-largest economy, but its monetary policy remains prudent and neutral.