By Dave Graham
MEXICO CITY May 6 While domestic growth and
inflation do not suggest the need to move interest rates,
Mexico's central bank may have to act fast if external
conditions hit the peso and inflation expectations, bank
governor Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday.
Speaking at an event in Mexico City, Carstens said Mexico
was on target to meet its inflation goals, noting that aggregate
demand is not growing fast enough to push up prices.
Mexico's peso has been hammered by a slide in
global oil prices that has forced the government to slash its
spending projections.
The central bank held borrowing costs steady last week at
3.0 percent, pointing to persistently sluggish economic growth
and noting that inflation pressures remained muted following a
deep slump in the peso.
Carstens added it was advisable for the government to keep
spending in line with its plans, and that Mexico's landmark
energy sector opening needs to be implemented as soon as
possible.
Carstens also said he thought the economy was growing but
not as fast he would have liked. Certain economic data, such as
industrial output, was not as strong as he might wish, he noted.
In a reform finalized last year, Mexico opened its hidebound
oil, gas and electricity sectors to outside investment in the
hope of kick-starting long-lagging growth in Latin America's No.
2 economy.
(Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Simon Gardner and
Meredith Mazzilli)