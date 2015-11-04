(Adds comments from central banker, analyst)
MEXICO CITY Nov 4 Mexico's central bank
narrowed its growth outlook for this year on Wednesday but held
its forecasts steady for 2016, repeating that it expects
inflation to hold slightly below its 3 percent target for the
rest of 2015.
The central bank, in its quarterly inflation report posted
online, said it now saw growth in 2015 between 1.9 percent and
2.4 percent, a narrower range than the 1.7 percent to 2.5
percent forecast in its last report.
Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said that there had
been only a limited impact on inflation from a steep slump in
the peso this year, and he noted that foreign investors had
increased their holdings of longer-term Mexican peso bonds.
Mexico's central bank is widely expected to raise its
benchmark interest rate from 3 percent when the U.S. Federal
Reserve lifts borrowing costs. The market has tilted toward bets
for a hike in December by the Fed.
A poll from Banamex last month showed the median analyst
expectation was for Mexico to raise interest rates in December.
"The bank is going to be very aware of the actions that the
Federal Reserve takes," Carstens said. Still, he said "it cannot
be presumed that it will be an immediate, automatic response by
the (Mexican central) bank."
Marco Oviedo, an analyst at Barclays, who has an
out-of-consensus call for a hike in June next year, said the
central bank's report suggested that policymakers are looking at
holding interest rates steady as long as possible.
"The outlook for growth and inflation suggests that there is
no need to hike rates on the back of stable inflation
expectations," Oviedo said in a note to clients.
The bank held its 2016 growth forecast steady at between 2.5
percent and 3.5 percent and said inflation should remain close
to 3 percent next year.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Anna Yukhananov; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker)