BRIEF-Easy One Financial updates on provision of financial assistance
* Lender, a non-wholly owned subsidiary of company, entered into loan agreements
MEXICO CITY, July 5 Mexican inflation is likely to come back below the central bank's 4 percent ceiling during the third quarter, central bank governor Agustin Carstens was quoted on Thursday as saying.
The Banco de Mexico aims for inflation of 3 percent, but has a tolerance band of one percentage point either side. Inflation jumped to a 1-1/2 year high of 4.3 percent in early June.
"During this quarter it is very likely that inflation will come back to our range," Carstens said in an interview with news agency Bloomberg, according to a report posted on its website. (Reporting by Krista Hughes)
* Lender, a non-wholly owned subsidiary of company, entered into loan agreements
* Says unit fined and reprimanded by securities regulator due to violation of regulations on futures trading
KAMPALA, Feb 15 Uganda's central bank cut its benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to 11.5 percent after the economic growth outlook worsened due to poor weather, its governor said on Wednesday.