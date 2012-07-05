(Adds quotes, details, background)
MEXICO CITY, July 5 Mexican inflation is likely
to come back below the central bank's 4 percent ceiling during
the third quarter, central bank Governor Agustin Carstens was
quoted on Thursday as saying.
The Banco de Mexico aims for inflation of 3 percent, but has
a tolerance band of one percentage point either side. Inflation
jumped to a 1-1/2 year high of 4.3 percent in early June.
"During this quarter it is very likely that inflation will
come back to our range," Carstens said in an interview with news
agency Bloomberg, according to a report posted on its website.
The Banco de Mexico has held interest rates at 4.5 percent
since mid-2009, in the midst of a deep recession, and at its
last meeting dropped an earlier flirtation with interest rate
cuts to move to a neutral stance.
"We believe that a neutral stance is adequate," Carstens was
quoted as saying, citing strong domestic growth coupled with
international volatility.
Mexico's peso slumped to a three-year low at the beginning
of June. It has recovered about 9 percent since then, but it is
still trading around 13.34 per dollar and Mexican
policymakers have worried that the weak peso could fan inflation
since it blew past 12 per dollar last year.
The peso is one of the most liquid emerging market
currencies in the world, making it a favorite instrument for
speculators who make bets based on the general global appetite
for riskier assets.
But policymakers are unlikely to worry about high inflation
fueled by seasonal factors. So far, there has been only a slight
impact on core goods prices due to the peso weakness.
Bloomberg reported that Carstens said an improvement in the
United States and Europe could help push the currency to near 12
per dollar.
"I wouldn't be surprised if certain scenarios present
themselves, we could see exchange rates close to that level," he
was quoted as saying. "Given that we have no structural problems
in the financial system, you would think the peso has room to
appreciate."
Mexico's economy expanded strongly in the first quarter,
although more recent data have been mixed. Carstens was reported
as saying he thought growth in Latin America's second-largest
economy this year would probably be between 3.5 percent and 4
percent and it was less likely to near the top of the central
bank's forecast range of 4.25 percent.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Additional reporting by Michael
O'Boyle; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)