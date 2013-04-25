ACAPULCO, Mexico, April 25 Mexican inflation will likely stay around current levels for now but should ease around June, Bank of Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday.

Annual inflation accelerated to 4.72 percent in early April, above the central bank's 4 percent tolerance ceiling and moving further away from its target of 3 percent.

Mexico's central bank is expected to hold interest rates at 4 percent on Friday, but analysts are looking for any sign of further easing ahead.