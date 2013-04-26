Two dead in domestic stabbing incident in English city
LONDON, March 8 Two people have died following a domestic stabbing incident in the central English city of Wolverhampton on Wednesday, police said.
MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexican central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Friday that the peso, which he said was still undervalued, would likely tend to appreciate and that authorities would remain vigilant in case capital inflows surge.
Carstens said in a radio interview the central bank would likely accumulate another $20 billion in international reserves this year on top of current levels worth nearly $166 billion.
LONDON, March 8 Two people have died following a domestic stabbing incident in the central English city of Wolverhampton on Wednesday, police said.
* Currently has approximately 335 mw of projects that are under construction and plans to construct over 550 mw in 2017.
* Capital Senior Living Corporation appoints Paul J. Isaac and Ross B. Levin as new independent directors