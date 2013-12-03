MEXICO CITY Dec 3 Mexico should ramp up public
spending in the first months of 2014 and its economy is also
likely to receive help from improving conditions in the United
States, central bank governor Agustin Carstens was quoted as
saying on Tuesday.
Mexico's economy is performing at its weakest since 2009,
with analysts polled by the central bank expecting it to post
growth of around 1.3 percent this year.
In an interview with newspaper El Universal, Carstens
reiterated the bank's view that economic expansion was likely to
pick up to around 3 percent to 4 percent next year, as the
United States' recovery gathers strength, lifting Mexico's
exports.
Mexico's economy suffered a contraction in the second
quarter, with blame placed on weak public spending. However, in
the third quarter, the economy picked up again.
Asked what would fuel the recovery in 2014, Carstens
explained that various factors that had held back Latin
America's second biggest economy were being resolved.
"On the one hand, it implies that certain things are going
back to normal, for example public spending, which means there's
a much smaller possibility of there being insufficient
expenditure," Carstens told the newspaper.
Asked whether he wanted to see robust spending at the start
of 2014, Carstens said: "Without a doubt, above all, spending
tailored toward improving competition should pick up."
"All spending on infrastructure on things like roads,
connectivity; for example, gas supply in the country must be
improved. All these kinds of works need to be given priority."
Carstens also said he expected the economic environment in
the United States to improve next year, helping Mexico.
"The other real factor is growth in our exports. The thing
today is the U.S. economy was growing below its potential; part
of the slowdown is because they had a fiscal burden this year
which they won't have next year," the governor said.
"It's not just a matter of arithmetic, the reasons that
explain a big part of the slowdown are being remedied."
Mexico sends around three-quarters of its exports to the
United States, which has spent much of the past year bogged down
in political fights over how to consolidate its budget.
The Mexican government plans to run a budget deficit of some
1.5 percent of gross domestic product in 2014, and Carstens was
asked how this could affect monetary policy at the bank, which
cut its main lending rate to a record low of 3.5 percent in
October.
"A bigger deficit implies greater demand for lending
resources ... which could generate a rise in interest rates," he
said, without specifying which interest rates he was referring
to, and noting the impact could be offset by other factors.
"It's a subject which we in the Bank will be bearing in
mind, but if all goes well, it shouldn't be an important factor
for monetary policy," Carstens added.