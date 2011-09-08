* European stimulus has aggravated debt woes-Carstens

* Mexico has plenty of room to maneuver (Adds background, context, details)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 Mexico would not hesitate to adjust its monetary policy if the global economic outlook worsens or advanced economies loosen their own stance, Mexican central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday.

In a speech text published on the Banco de Mexico's website, Carstens called for structural reforms to boost growth and criticized Europe's handling of its sovereign debt crisis.

"If the global economic slowdown worsens or if monetary policy becomes more lax in advanced economies, we (would) be in a position to adjust our monetary policy stance without putting the goal of price stability at risk," he said.

Mexico kept its benchmark lending rate on hold at 4.5 percent last month, and the central bank said it would be prepared to make changes if global market turmoil and weak growth at home demanded a policy response.

Markets have now begun to price in the possibility of a rate cut by the end of this year. Previously, investors had seen rates unchanged until at least May 2013.

Very few central banks worldwide had the sort of room for maneuver that Mexico did, Carstens added. He noted Mexico's public debt burden was just over 31 percent of gross domestic product -- way below many leading industrialized nations.

He attacked the international response to the financial crisis, saying it had failed to safeguard economic stability.

Carstens offered strong criticism of European fiscal stimulus measures aimed at shoring up economic growth, saying they had only aggravated the region's debt problems.

"Fiscal and monetary activism in Europe was just as damaging as the problem it tried to remedy," he said. "It created the uncertainty that is stopping the private sector from establishing sustainable and faster growth."

(Reporting by Dave Graham and Krista Hughes, editing by Bernard Orr and Kavita Chandran)