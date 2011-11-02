CHICAGO Nov 2 Europe's most important task is to regain investor confidence in its efforts to resolve the region's debt crisis, Mexico's central bank governor said on Wednesday.

"I think what needs to be done is two things: one, to move forward with implementation, and second, to feed more details to the market," Agustin Carstens, the central bank head, said in an interview after speaking at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

"I think that the markets need to have a clearer picture of what they are trying to do ... and the markets are more willing to take European risk," Carstens said.

Asked whether Mexico has been asked about chipping in to the euro zone rescue fund, he said, "We haven't been approached as far as I know. I would join other emerging markets in suggesting that probably the best way to do it is through the IMF." (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)