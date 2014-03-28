Nigeria central bank to offer $150 mln in forwards
LAGOS, March 14 Nigeria's central bank said on Tuesday it will sell $150 million in currency forwards on the interbank market through commercial lenders.
NEW YORK, March 28 Mexico's economic growth in the first quarter of the year is being affected by slower growth in the United States and by poor weather, Mexico Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said on Friday.
"We have had slower-than-expected growth in the first quarter but I think to a large extent it is also correlated with slower growth in the U.S. and a lot of it is because of the weather," he said, speaking to gathering of The Economic Club of New York.
He also said emerging market nations need to be ready to deal with the consequences of higher interest rates in the United States and other developed nations. (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Sophie Hares)
OSLO, March 14 Norway's $900-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, invested 19.1 billion crowns ($2.22 billion) in unlisted real estate in 2016, mainly in the second half of the year, it said on Tuesday.
LAGOS, March 14 Annual inflation in Nigeria fell in February to 17.78 percent from 18.72 percent in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday, the first decline in 15 months.