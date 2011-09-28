* Cenbank Gov Carstens says Mexican fundamentals healthy
* Carstens sees peso firming back from current levels
MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 Mexico's Central Bank
Governor Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday currency markets
are working well and the country's peso will firm following its
steep losses.
"The market is functioning well," Carstens told reporters
at an event, adding that Mexico, which is still recovering from
a steep recession, had a solid economic base.
"(What) will anchor the exchange rate at acceptable levels,
certainly an exchange rate lower than what we are seeing today,
is precisely that we are maintaining healthy fundamentals, "
Carstens said.
When the dollar-peso exchange rate falls, it means dollars
are becoming cheaper in peso terms.
Global markets saw their steepest drops last week since the
2008 financial crisis, dragging down the peso and sending it to
a two-year low against the dollar.
The currency mounted a short-lived rebound this week before
slumping MXN= 1.7 percent to 13.6050 per dollar on
Wednesday.
Policymakers have given no sign they plan to intervene in
currency markets, as has been the case in other countries, and
have said that a well-functioning market is more important than
focusing on a particular exchange rate.
In his speech to a communications industry meeting,
Carstens said it was vital to push ahead with labor, energy and
competition reforms to boost growth in the face of a weakening
external environment.
Weakening growth in the United States, Mexico's main
trading partner, is threatening to drag on Mexico's recovery.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker and Luis Rojas Mena; Editing by
Padraic Cassidy)