MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 Mexico's Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday currency markets are working well and the country's peso will firm following its steep losses.

"The market is functioning well," Carstens told reporters at an event, adding that Mexico, which is still recovering from a steep recession, had a solid economic base.

"(What) will anchor the exchange rate at acceptable levels, certainly an exchange rate lower than what we are seeing today, is precisely that we are maintaining healthy fundamentals, " Carstens said.

When the dollar-peso exchange rate falls, it means dollars are becoming cheaper in peso terms.

Global markets saw their steepest drops last week since the 2008 financial crisis, dragging down the peso and sending it to a two-year low against the dollar.

The currency mounted a short-lived rebound this week before slumping MXN= 1.7 percent to 13.6050 per dollar on Wednesday.

Policymakers have given no sign they plan to intervene in currency markets, as has been the case in other countries, and have said that a well-functioning market is more important than focusing on a particular exchange rate.

In his speech to a communications industry meeting, Carstens said it was vital to push ahead with labor, energy and competition reforms to boost growth in the face of a weakening external environment.

Weakening growth in the United States, Mexico's main trading partner, is threatening to drag on Mexico's recovery. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker and Luis Rojas Mena; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)