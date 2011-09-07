MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 Mexico will not hesitate to cut interest rates if the global economic outlook worsens or advanced economies loosen their monetary policy, Mexican central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday.

In a speech text published on the Banco de Mexico's web site, Carstens called for structural reforms to boost growth and criticized Europe's handling of its sovereign debt crisis.

"If the global economic slowdown worsens or if monetary policy becomes more lax in advanced economies, we (will) be in a position to adjust our monetary policy stance without putting the goal of price stability at risk," Carstens said.

