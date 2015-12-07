MEXICO CITY Dec 7 Mexico's central bank must be ready to "take care" of the battered peso, but U.S. Federal Reserve policy will not be the only factor driving Mexican interest rate decisions, Central Bank Gov. Agustin Carstens said on Monday.

Carstens leads the Bank of Mexico's five-man board, which is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate from 3 percent next week, when the Federal Reserve is seen raising borrowing costs for the first time in nearly a decade.

In an interview with Reuters, Carstens explained his recent statement that Mexico's response will not be "automatic" to any move by the Fed. He did not indicate whether or not he is in favor of a hike at next week's policy meeting.

"What we want to say is that the actions of the Fed are not going to be the only thing that determines monetary policy going forward for the Bank of Mexico," Carstens said. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Simon Gardner)