MEXICO CITY, May 5 Analysts lowered their
expectations for Mexican growth this year, cutting estimates for
the eighth month in a row,
while also dialing back their inflation outlook, a Mexican
central bank survey showed on Tuesday.
The central bank, which targets inflation of 3 percent with
a one percentage point tolerance zone each side, has held its
benchmark rate at 3 percent since a cut last June and it is
expected to hike later this year.
April March
Inflation, end year pct
2015 3.07 3.11
2016 3.45 3.46
Core inflation, end year
2015 2.80 2.87
2016 3.07 3.13
Economic growth, annual
2015 2.88 2.95
2016 3.40 3.51
Cetes 28-day rate, end yr
2015 3.53 3.61
2016 4.28 4.36
Peso-dollar rate, end yr
2015 14.97 14.79
2016 14.76 14.69
The survey of 36 analysts was taken between April 23 and April
30. The values shown are means.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)