FOREX-Dollar falls as investors seek safe-haven yen amid geopolitical risk
* French presidential election also weighs (Updates to U.S. market open, changes dateline; previous LONDON)
MEXICO CITY, April 11 The Bank of Mexico said on Monday that it would transfer 239 billion pesos ($13.6 billion) to the finance ministry from part of the gains made on dollar reserves in 2015 due to a sharp currency depreciation. ($1 = 17.5966 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Michael O'Boyle)
* French presidential election also weighs (Updates to U.S. market open, changes dateline; previous LONDON)
* U.S. to sell $20 billion 10-year notes at 1 p.m. EDT * Geopolitical worries underpin safe-haven demand for bonds * Fed's Kashkari to make public appearance at 1:45 p.m. EDT (Update market action to late morning) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday for a second straight day as anxiety about possible U.S. military strikes against Syria and North Korea and the outcome of the French presidential election spurred safe-haven dema