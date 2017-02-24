Britain says no EU exit deal unless future relationship taken into account
LONDON, June 16 Britain said on Friday that no deal could be struck on exiting the European Union unless the future relationship with the bloc was taken into account.
MEXICO CITY Feb 24 Mexican central bank Governor Agustin Carstens said in an interview published on Friday that a new FX hedge program unveiled this week did not necessarily mean that the central bank would not adjust interest rates again.
Carstens told Expansion that more stability in the foreign exchange market could help tame inflationary pressures but that policymakers would need to wait until its next decision and see all the determinants of inflation before making a decision. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
OTTAWA, June 16 Foreign investment in Canadian securities slowed in April as investors scooped up bonds but sold their equities holdings, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.
* Primeline Energy Holdings Inc - shares are payment of a portion of interest accrued on US$18 million principal amount convertible bonds issued to GRF