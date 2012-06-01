(Repeats to include Mexico in headline)
MEXICO CITY, June 1 Analysts following Mexico's
economy lowered their forecasts for inflation this year, while
pushing up estimates for growth, the central bank said on
Friday.
Analysts forecast a 3.65 percent rise in consumer prices
this year, down from a 3.68 percent rise expected in the last
monthly poll.
The forecasts showed 3.72 percent for economic growth this
year, higher than the 3.62 percent expected in the last poll.
For 2013, they saw growth of 3.5 percent, unchanged from the
last survey.
Mexico's central bank has kept benchmark interest rates on
hold since mid-2009, in the depths of a deep recession, and
investors see little chance of a change until 2014.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Krista Hughes; Editing by
James Dalgleish)