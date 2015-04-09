(Recasts with focus on weak economy, adds policymaker, analyst
comments)
MEXICO CITY, April 9 Most of Mexico's central
bankers are eyeing slack in the economy that could keep them
from quickly raising interest rates and only one policymaker is
calling to raise borrowing costs ahead of the United States.
Central Bank board members voted 5-0 at their March 26
meeting to hold their benchmark rate at a record
low of 3.0 percent, minutes showed on Thursday, and most
policymakers were concerned by deep losses in the peso.
Mexico's peso last month sank to a historic low against the
dollar, hammered by a slump in oil prices and fears that an
imminent U.S. rate hike may push investors to dump emerging
market assets.
Central bank minutes showed some members were concerned that
expectations about higher U.S. interest rates could hit the peso
currency even more, but policymakers disagreed about when the
bank should raise borrowing costs.
"It would be advisable to move before the U.S. Federal
Reserve to consolidate lower inflation and protect financial
stability in Mexico," one member said, according to the minutes.
But two members countered that because of tame consumer
prices and well anchored inflation expectations, "there would be
little to gain from moving before the United States, and it
could be an error" given a weak economy.
After the peso slump, some market players bet that Mexico
could hike interest rates in a bid to keep yield-hungry global
investors from shedding Mexican bonds and deepening peso losses.
But analysts said the minutes suggested Mexico was unlikely to
move first.
"This is a confirmation that Banxico is waiting for the Fed
to move," said Marco Oviedo, an analyst at Barclays in Mexico
City. "The idea of a preemptive hike has less support than the
previous meeting."
All of the Banco de Mexico board said growth had been weaker
than expected so far this year, and some said a decline in oil
production could continue to weigh.
Most policymakers said they expect inflation, which ticked
up to 3.14 percent last month, to remain around their 3 percent
target this year and close 2015 slightly below that level.
Latin America's No. 2 economy is expected to grow just
under 3 percent this year after a 2.1 percent expansion last
year.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Michael O'Boyle; Editing by
Gabriel Stargardter, Gunna Dickson and Ted Botha)