MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexico's central bank is watching developments in the global and domestic economy clsoely to gauge whether benchmark rates should be changed, according to the minutes of its last meeting, released on Friday.

All five members of the bank's monetary policy board voted to keep interest rates steady at 4.5 percent in the decision announced on Oct. 14, the minutes showed.

Most members of the board agreed that an excessively weak and volatile peso over a sustained period could pose a risk to inflation, but most also agreed that the balance of risks to inflation had improved.

(Reporting by Krista Hughes and Michael O'Boyle)