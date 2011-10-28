MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexico's central bank is
watching developments in the global and domestic economy
clsoely to gauge whether benchmark rates should be changed,
according to the minutes of its last meeting, released on
Friday.
All five members of the bank's monetary policy board voted
to keep interest rates steady at 4.5 percent in the decision
announced on Oct. 14, the minutes showed.
Most members of the board agreed that an excessively weak
and volatile peso over a sustained period could pose a risk to
inflation, but most also agreed that the balance of risks to
inflation had improved.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes and Michael O'Boyle)