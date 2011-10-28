* Most policymakers don't see peso pushing up prices

By Krista Hughes and Michael O'Boyle

MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 Most of Mexico's central bankers do not think a slump in the peso is fanning inflation, bolstering the case for lower benchmark interest rates as they eye weaker growth.

But the minutes of the Banco de Mexico's last minutes, released on Friday, also show a split on the board, with at least one member worried about the weak currency pushing up the cost of imported goods.

All five members of the central bank's monetary policy board voted to keep the benchmark interest rate steady at 4.5 percent in the decision announced on Oct. 14, they showed.

In its minutes, the Banco de Mexico signaled it was prepared to cut interest rates if the global economy worsens while holding out the potential for a rate hike in case of excessive weakness and volatility in the peso.

"The majority of board members considered that the balance of risks to growth for the Mexican economy had deteriorated and the balance of risks to inflation had slightly improved, while the rest of the board thought the opposite with respect to inflation," the minutes said.

"(All board members) considered that in future, the response of monetary policy would depend on national and international developments, remaining open to adjusting monetary policy in the required direction."

The central bank's benchmark rate has been unchanged since July 2009, when the central bank cut rates by 25 basis points. Until August, investors had expected Mexico, Latin America's second-biggest economy, to increase interest rates in late 2012 as the economy recovered from recession.

But investors now price in a 70 percent chance of a cut at the next meeting in December, given the central bank's view that risks to domestic growth have increased while the outlook for inflation is improving.

"The minutes were as dovish as the statement so we continue to think Banxico will cut rates in December," said JP Morgan economist Gabriel Casillas.

PESO EYED

Mexico's peso MXN= had its worst month since the 2008 credit crisis in September. Policymakers are watching to see if this feeds into inflation by pushing up the prices of imported goods.

But the peso has bounced back 7 percent from a two-year low in late September. The minutes showed most members of the board expected a recovery in the exchange rate and did not see a pass-though into inflation or inflation expectations so far.

Inflation in the 12 months to mid-October accelerated to a higher-than-expected 3.24 percent, away from the central bank's 3 percent target, on the back of higher fuel costs but remains within the central bank's 2 percent to 4 percent comfort zone.

Brazil, Latin America's biggest economy, has cut rates by 100 basis points since late August despite inflation above 7 percent.

Mexico is struggling to recover from a deep recession in 2009 and recent data suggest the third quarter will be weak, reflecting fragility in the United States in the first half of the year. Analysts polled by the central bank see growth this year at 3.7 percent.

Still, a pickup in economic growth in the United States, Mexico's main trading partner, may support activity ahead. The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.5 percent annual rate in the third quarter, the fastest in a year. ( Reporting by Krista Hughes and Michael O'Boyle, editing by W Simon )