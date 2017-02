MEXICO CITY Nov 9 There are several signs that the Mexican economy is slowing but Latin America's second largest economy should not be pushed into a recession, the central bank chief said on Wednesday.

"We do not see a recession but, yes, we do see a deceleration in economic activity," central bank chief Agustin Carstens said in a quarterly report on inflation and the economy.

The credit crisis in Europe is one of the great uncertainties for the global economy and the Mexico 'output gap' has been closing more slowly than earlier expected.

