MEXICO CITY, June 7 Mexico's central bank held
borrowing costs steady on Friday, noting risks to growth had
worsened, and said it would closely monitor inflation pressures.
The Banco de Mexico left its benchmark interest rate at 4
percent, in line with the expectations of analysts in a Reuters
poll. It had cut by 50 basis points in March.
Policymakers said their current stance was in line with the
outlook for no generalized price pressures. They said market
volatility that has hammered the peso currency could continue.