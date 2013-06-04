European shares slip for 4th straight day as Aggreko, Casino sink
LONDON, March 7 European shares extended losses on Tuesday on an earnings-heavy day as the biggest fallers Aggreko and Casino were all weighed down by results.
MEXICO CITY, June 4 Mexican consumer confidence eased in May as consumers became more pessimistic about their future economic situation in Latin America's No. 2 economy, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday. The dip erased most of the prior month's downwardly revised gains as all five components fell. Mexican growth is expected to slow to 3.1 percent this year, revised down by the finance ministry last month after first quarter growth missed expectations. Latest (May) Previous (Apr) Year ago Index level, s/a (base 2003) 95.5 96.1 96.8 Pct change, s/a -0.55 0.7 0.47 Perception of Current -1.62 1.48 -2.89 Personal Economic Situation - pct chng Perception of Future -1.74 -1.77 1.01 Personal Economic Situation (1 yr) - pct chng Perception of Country's -0.30 0.62 -0.54 Current Economic Situation - pct chng Perception of Country's -1.66 1.86 0.46 Future Economic Situation (1 yr) - pct chng Current Ability to Buy Big -0.16 2.95 0.27 Ticket items - pct chng Index level, original 95.2 95.7 96.3 s/a = seasonally adjusted
BERLIN, March 7 German industrial orders fell 7.4 percent in January, their biggest monthly fall in eight years due to a slump in domestic and euro zone demand, though the economy ministry said it expected a rebound later this year.
BEIJING, March 7 China's foreign exchange reserves unexpectedly rose for the first time in eight months in February, rebounding above $3 trillion as a regulatory crackdown and weakness in the dollar helped staunch capital outflows.