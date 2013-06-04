MEXICO CITY, June 4 Mexican consumer confidence eased in May as consumers became more pessimistic about their future economic situation in Latin America's No. 2 economy, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday. The dip erased most of the prior month's downwardly revised gains as all five components fell. Mexican growth is expected to slow to 3.1 percent this year, revised down by the finance ministry last month after first quarter growth missed expectations. Latest (May) Previous (Apr) Year ago Index level, s/a (base 2003) 95.5 96.1 96.8 Pct change, s/a -0.55 0.7 0.47 Perception of Current -1.62 1.48 -2.89 Personal Economic Situation - pct chng Perception of Future -1.74 -1.77 1.01 Personal Economic Situation (1 yr) - pct chng Perception of Country's -0.30 0.62 -0.54 Current Economic Situation - pct chng Perception of Country's -1.66 1.86 0.46 Future Economic Situation (1 yr) - pct chng Current Ability to Buy Big -0.16 2.95 0.27 Ticket items - pct chng Index level, original 95.2 95.7 96.3 s/a = seasonally adjusted