MEXICO CITY, May 6 Mexican consumer confidence
rose in April for the first time in four months, as optimism
grew about the future of Latin America's No. 2 economy.
Mexican growth is expected to slow to 3.5 percent this year.
Latest (Apr) Previous (Mar) Year ago
Index level, s/a (base 2003) 97.7 96.3 96.46
Pct change, s/a 1.42 -0.92 1.06
Perception of Current 1.49 -0.42 2.01
Personal Economic Situation
- pct change
Perception of Future -1.54 2.07 2.86
Personal Economic Situation
(1 yr) - pct change
Perception of Country's 0.30 -2.51 1.14
Current Economic Situation -
pct change
Perception of Country's 3.99 -2.59 1.50
Future Economic Situation (1
yr) - pct change
Current Ability to Buy Big 2.74 -3.81 7.28
Ticket items - pct change
Index level, original 95.7 95.4 97.2
s/a = seasonally adjusted