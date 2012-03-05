(Adds details)
MEXICO CITY, March 5 Mexican consumer
confidence edged down in February as expected, data from the
national statistics agency showed on Monday.
Adjusted for seasonal factors, the index showed a reading of
93.9, in line with the forecast of a poll of Reuters analysts.
The indicator registered 94.0 in January.
The unadjusted index declined to 93.6 from 95.4 in January,
a bigger fall than the Reuters poll predicted. Economists
forecast a reading of 95.2.
The Mexican economy is expected to slow somewhat this year
from growth of just under 4 percent in 2011.
(Reporting by Dave Graham; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)