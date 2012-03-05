(Adds details)

MEXICO CITY, March 5 Mexican consumer confidence edged down in February as expected, data from the national statistics agency showed on Monday.

Adjusted for seasonal factors, the index showed a reading of 93.9, in line with the forecast of a poll of Reuters analysts. The indicator registered 94.0 in January.

The unadjusted index declined to 93.6 from 95.4 in January, a bigger fall than the Reuters poll predicted. Economists forecast a reading of 95.2.

The Mexican economy is expected to slow somewhat this year from growth of just under 4 percent in 2011. (Reporting by Dave Graham; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)