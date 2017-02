MEXICO CITY Nov 9 Policymakers with Mexico's central bank are eyeing the value of the peso as they consider whether to adjust borrowing rates, the central bank chief said on Wednesday.

"We could adjust our monetary stance as we see the effect of the exchange rate on prices," central bank chief Agustin Carstens said in a quarterly report on inflation and the economy.

Commodity prices are among the near-term inflation threats and the future pressure on growth are likely to be down.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)