MEXICO CITY May 25 Mexico's current account deficit reached $9.446 billion in the first quarter, the central bank said on Monday, nearly doubling from the fourth quarter of last year.
Mexico's current account deficit in the fourth quarter of 2014 reached $5.083 billion.
The accumulated current account deficit for the quarter was the equivalent of 3.2 percent of gross domestic product, the central bank said.
