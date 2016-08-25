MEXICO CITY Aug 25 Mexico's current account deficit widened slightly in the second quarter to $7.852 billion against a revised $7.597 billion deficit in the first quarter, the central bank said on Thursday.

In the first half of 2016, the current account deficit was the equivalent of 3.0 percent of gross domestic product, it said. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein and Alizeh Kohari Editing by W Simon)