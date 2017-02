MEXICO CITY May 25 Mexico's current account deficit narrowed slightly in the first quarter to $6.991 billion in comparison to the previous three-month period, the central bank said on Wednesday.

During the final quarter of 2015, Mexico posted a deficit of $7.266 billion.

The current account deficit for the January-March period was the equivalent of 2.7 percent of gross domestic product, the central bank's figures showed. (Writing by Dave Graham)