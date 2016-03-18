(Adds table and details on demand components)
MEXICO CITY, March 18 Mexican private spending
rose during the fourth quarter, data showed on Friday, but
growth in aggregate demand in Latin America's second biggest
economy slowed on lower government spending and a drop in
investment and exports.
Private spending rose 0.9 percent during the fourth quarter
compared to third quarter, the national statistics agency said.
Private spending was 3.5 percent higher than during the same
period a year earlier, its highest since 2013.
Aggregate demand increased 0.1 percent from the previous
quarter, down sharply from the pace of the third quarter as
government spending slowed while gross fixed capital formation
contracted by the most since 2013 and exports fell.
Pct change Q4 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2014
Private spending q/q 0.9 0.8 0.5
Private spending y/y 3.5 3.0 2.5
Aggregate demand q/q 0.1 1.0 1.2
Aggregate demand y/y 2.4 3.6 4.2
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)