MEXICO CITY Aug 21 Mexico is considering
dropping tariffs on egg imports if recent steep price rises do
not start to reverse soon, Economy Minister Bruno Ferrari said
on Tue sday.
Egg prices have more than doubled in some states in recent
weeks after an outbreak of avian flu in Jalisco, the state that
produces 52 percent of Mexico's total egg consumption of 2.5
million tonnes a year.
Mexico is the world's top consumer of eggs per capita. It
has already opened a tariff-free import quota for 221,000 tonnes
of eggs for human consumption and another 24,400 tonnes for
industrial use, dropping a 45 percent duty on imports from
countries including China, Turkey and Ukraine.
Amid newspaper headlines proclaiming an "egg crisis" and
reports blaming price gouging for much of the increase, Ferrari
said the government could take further action to support demand
in the face of "unjustified" increases.
"We will even drop tariffs so that there can be unrestricted
imports of firstly, eggs for industrial use, and secondly, table
eggs if there is not a change in the behavior of producers and
retailers," he said in a radio interview.
"If it's necessary we will free up tariffs not only on the
211,000 (tonnes) .... but on egg imports in general."
Ferrari said 17 pesos per kilo was a reasonable price for
eggs. In some parts of the country -- including Mexico City --
prices are as high as 35-40 pesos ($2.70-$3.00), according to
the economy ministry.
The egg spike comes on top of a wave of rising food prices
worldwide, due largely to a severe drought in the United States,
which has fanned fears of a repeat of the global crisis
experienced in 2007 and 2008.
In Mexico, where tens of thousands of people protested in
2007 over rises in the price of tortillas, the corn staple,
rising fresh food prices have pushed inflation to a more than
two-year high above the central bank's 4 percent ceiling.
Policymakers are watching for signs of knock-on effects.
Eggs, although they have a low weight in the consumer price
index, are commonly consumed and as such may feed into
perceptions of rising inflation in the country of 115 million
people and risk contaminating inflation expectations.
Still, Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade played down the
prospect of a repeat of 2007.
"For grains and all other agricultural products, supply is
secure," he told reporters, adding that the government was
considering assistance programs to help offset the food price
increases.