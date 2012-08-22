* Local egg supplies drop as flu hits chicken flocks
* Egg prices more than doubled in some areas
MEXICO CITY Aug 22 Mexico said on Wednesday it
will drop tariffs on egg imports in an effort to halt steep
price increases, which are hurting consumers' wallets and adding
to inflation.
"This measure aims to stabilize the market...and reduce the
price and guarantee the supply of this product," Economy
Minister Bruno Ferrari said.
Newspaper headlines have proclaimed an "egg crisis" after
prices more than doubled in some states in recent weeks due to
an outbreak of avian flu in Jalisco, the state that produces
more than half the 2.5 million tonnes of eggs consumed in Mexico
every year.
Mexico normally does not import eggs but local supplies were
reduced after more than 10 million chickens were slaughtered in
a bid to stem the flu outbreak.
The country has already opened a tariff-free import quota
for 221,000 tonnes of eggs for human consumption and another
24,400 tonnes for industrial use. The 45-percent duty was
dropped on imports from such countries as China, Turkey and
Ukraine.
Ferrari has said 17 pesos per kilo is a reasonable price for
eggs. In some parts of the country -- including Mexico City --
prices are as high as 35-40 pesos ($2.70-$3.00), according to
the economy ministry.
The egg spike comes on top of rising food prices worldwide,
due largely to the severe drought in the United States, which
has fanned fears of a repeat of the global crisis experienced in
2007 and 2008.
In Mexico, where tens of thousands of people protested in
2007 over price increases on tortillas, the corn-based food
staple, rising fresh food prices have pushed inflation to a more
than two-year high and above the central bank's 4 percent
ceiling.
Eggs, although they have a low weight in the consumer price
index, are commonly consumed and as such may feed into
perceptions of rising inflation.