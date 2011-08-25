* Mexico's s/a jobless rate at 5.27 pct; poll saw 5.60 pct
* Raw jobless figure 5.62 pct; poll saw 5.71 pct
* Unemployment still high compared with before crisis
MEXICO CITY, Aug 25 Mexico's jobless rate
dipped in July but still showed signs of slack in the labor
market giving room for the centeral bank to keep interest rates
on hold.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate shrank to 5.27
percent from June's revised 5.77 percent, the national
statistics agency said on Thursday. Economists in a Reuters
poll had predicted the rate MXUNEM=ECI would shrink to 5.6
percent.
However, Mexico's jobless rate remained notably higher than
before the global financial crisis.
"In terms of labor utilization the economy still exhibits
significant slack," Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos wrote
in a client note that said labor markets and wages were not
putting pressure on inflation.
Swollen jobless ranks and general economic uncertainty are
among reasons why analysts expect the inflation-wary central
bank to keep rates on hold in their Friday statement on
monetary policy.
In the years before the global downturn, Mexico's
unemployment rate rarely climbed above 4 percent but it has not
fallen below 4.5 percent since October 2008, in seasonally
adjusted terms.
In the first half of 2009, Mexico's central bank
aggressively cut interest rates in the hopes of stimulating the
economy struck by the impact of the global recession. It has
held its benchmark interest rate at 4.5 percent since July
2009.
On Thursday, the statistics agency said the raw
unemployment rate MXUNR=ECI rose to 5.62 percent. Analysts
had expected it to climb to 5.71 percent from the 5.42 percent
reported in June.
Financial markets focus more on the seasonally adjusted
unemployment rate than the raw jobless data.
Economists in a Reuters poll had predicted the rate
MXUNEM=ECI would shrink only to 5.60 percent from the
originally reported 5.74 percent.
Recent inflation data has also been muted, leaving
policymakers room to keep rates on hold for longer.
[ID:nN1E77N0EY].
Yields on Mexican rate swaps suggest investors have dropped
bets on a mid-2012 rate hike and see no move until at least
mid-2013. BOMWATCH2
In a separate report, the central bank said that Mexico
posted a $2.598 billion current account deficit in the second
quarter, which was equivalent to 0.6 percent of the gross
domestic economy through the first half of the year.
( Reporting by Patrick Rucker and Mica Rosenberg, Editing by W
Simon )