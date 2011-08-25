* Mexico's s/a jobless rate at 5.27 pct; poll saw 5.60 pct

* Raw jobless figure 5.62 pct; poll saw 5.71 pct

* Unemployment still high compared with before crisis (Adds current account figure, analyst comment)

MEXICO CITY, Aug 25 Mexico's jobless rate dipped in July but still showed signs of slack in the labor market giving room for the centeral bank to keep interest rates on hold.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate shrank to 5.27 percent from June's revised 5.77 percent, the national statistics agency said on Thursday. Economists in a Reuters poll had predicted the rate MXUNEM=ECI would shrink to 5.6 percent.

However, Mexico's jobless rate remained notably higher than before the global financial crisis.

"In terms of labor utilization the economy still exhibits significant slack," Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos wrote in a client note that said labor markets and wages were not putting pressure on inflation.

Swollen jobless ranks and general economic uncertainty are among reasons why analysts expect the inflation-wary central bank to keep rates on hold in their Friday statement on monetary policy.

In the years before the global downturn, Mexico's unemployment rate rarely climbed above 4 percent but it has not fallen below 4.5 percent since October 2008, in seasonally adjusted terms.

In the first half of 2009, Mexico's central bank aggressively cut interest rates in the hopes of stimulating the economy struck by the impact of the global recession. It has held its benchmark interest rate at 4.5 percent since July 2009.

On Thursday, the statistics agency said the raw unemployment rate MXUNR=ECI rose to 5.62 percent. Analysts had expected it to climb to 5.71 percent from the 5.42 percent reported in June.

Financial markets focus more on the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate than the raw jobless data.

Recent inflation data has also been muted, leaving policymakers room to keep rates on hold for longer. [ID:nN1E77N0EY].

Yields on Mexican rate swaps suggest investors have dropped bets on a mid-2012 rate hike and see no move until at least mid-2013. BOMWATCH2

In a separate report, the central bank said that Mexico posted a $2.598 billion current account deficit in the second quarter, which was equivalent to 0.6 percent of the gross domestic economy through the first half of the year. ( Reporting by Patrick Rucker and Mica Rosenberg, Editing by W Simon )