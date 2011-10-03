MEXICO CITY Oct 3 An index of Mexican manufacturing activity fell in September compared to the previous month, flattening out to represent even odds for future economic growth, data showed on Monday.

The factory index slipped 1.6 points to a reading of 50 from the August figures, the Mexican Institute of Financial Executives (IMEF) said.

A reading above 50 indicates growth in coming months while a reading below 50 points to contraction.

The data suggests that the economy "has begun to reflect a deceleration in the manufacturing sector as well as in services and commerce," the IMEF said in a statement.

The Mexican economy bounced back from a deep downturn in 2009 with a 5.4 percent expansion last year. But the export-dependent economy looks vulnerable as key U.S. indicators point to listless growth or even another recession north of the border.