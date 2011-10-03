MEXICO CITY Oct 3 An index of Mexican
manufacturing activity fell in September compared to the
previous month, flattening out to represent even odds for
future economic growth, data showed on Monday.
The factory index slipped 1.6 points to a reading of 50
from the August figures, the Mexican Institute of Financial
Executives (IMEF) said.
A reading above 50 indicates growth in coming months while
a reading below 50 points to contraction.
The data suggests that the economy "has begun to reflect a
deceleration in the manufacturing sector as well as in services
and commerce," the IMEF said in a statement.
The Mexican economy bounced back from a deep downturn in
2009 with a 5.4 percent expansion last year. But the
export-dependent economy looks vulnerable as key U.S.
indicators point to listless growth or even another recession
north of the border.