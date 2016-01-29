(Corrects deficit amount in headline and first paragraph)

MEXICO CITY Jan 29 Mexico's public sector ran a fiscal deficit of 637.6 billion pesos ($35.19 billion) in 2015, which represented 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, the finance ministry said on Friday.

Mexico's government cut spending last year amid a slump in oil prices and production.